Grown-ish season 5 episode 10 return date revealed at Freeform

For those of you who have been looking for a Grown-ish season 5 episode 10 return date at Freeform, we come bearing great news!

Today, the folks at the cable network officially confirmed that the series is going to be coming back early next year. To be specific, on Wednesday, January 18 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The official logline for the second half of the season may not give away a ton, but it at least sets the table for some of the stuff that will be coming your way:

After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, finishes his first year at Cal U, transitioning from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus.

In general, we anticipate seeing a big evolution for Junior in the next part of the season, and the same goes for most of the new students. Remember that entering season 5, the show had an enormous creative refresh, with a lot of cast members departing while making way for some new faces. We just have to hope that moving forward, we’ll see some of that Grown-ish nostalgia still mixed in with everything new.

If there is still one larger question mark to wonder, it is whether or not season 5 is going to be the final one. As much as we’d love some sort of announcement on this in the near future, it’s clear that the folks at the network are keeping their cards close to the vest. They don’t want to give anything away, and there’s a chance that they could shy away from doing that for at least a little while longer. The only thing we hope is that whenever the series ends, it gets a proper farewell — also, remember that this is the last show standing within the whole Black-ish franchise. It deserves a chance to take a proper bow.

