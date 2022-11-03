SEAL Team season 6 episode 8 photo: What’s ahead for Jason?

SEAL Team season 6 episode 8 is slated to arrive on Paramount+, and it feels safe to call this one big. How can we not? Just consider the circumstances here for a moment.

As of right now, we’ve got Jason and everyone in Bravo off still in the Middle East, doing what they can to resolve the situation in Northern Syria. At this point, they are working to find the Iranian General who is responsible for backing Yasiri’s militia — and doing that will not prove easy. The mission the team is on will take them to Jordan, which makes sense given that the cast actually filmed in the country earlier this year.

The photo above shows you David Boreanaz’s character and on the surface, he looks cool as a cucumber. Of course, we’re sure that he is anything but behind the scenes when you think a lot about some of the chaos that Bravo is going to be dealing with. Finding the general is not going to be about mere force; there is a heavy component of strategy that goes into this, as well! Be prepared for the team to utilize a lot of outside-the-box thinking as they work to ensure that the job gets done.

By the end of this episode, we hope that there’s going to be some progression — though in all honesty, we don’t expect everything to be wrapped up for a good while. There are two episodes left this season after the fact, and we imagine that those will be used to really offer some more closure.

There’s one other risk that we would be remiss to not mention here: Jason’s traumatic brain injury. There is always a risk that can come with that, and we just have to be prepared for something more to happen out in the field.

