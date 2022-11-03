Magnum PI season 5: Jay Hernandez, Tim Kang BTS fun

We are another day closer to the Magnum PI season 5 premiere! That’s of course worth celebrating, though of course it’d be great to have an actual date. That hasn’t happened as of yet, but we’re hoping for an announcement from NBC within the relatively near future.

For now, we’re just happy to share a fun new BTS photo of Tim Kang (Katsumoto) courtesy of his friend and co-star Jay Hernandez below. One of the things that we’ve always gotten a sense of is that these guys do love to make their work as lighthearted and fun as possible, and it probably helps when they get into long, intensive shooting days. The material can get a little heavy for certain episodes, and a little bit of laughter can go a long way.

Also, we’re just grateful to have a continuous stream of content since it does keep promotion for the upcoming season going. We’ve been in a quiet period for a while in regards to new episodes as production keeps moving forward. That is changing at least slightly this week, given that Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton were on Entertainment Tonight a matter of days ago. We’ve heard that Jay and Perdita Weeks will be on tonight, so we’ll see what content comes from that.

Our hope remains that NBC will want to bring the show back in January, given that this is where they will most likely produce the best overall ratings. We know that there is a season 6 coming at some point down the road, but who wants to see the show stop there? We hope that we’re going to have a chance to visit Hawaii and the world of these characters for many more years moving forward. In the meantime, we’ll take whatever BTS content that we can.

Our new A camera operator loves to brood, is into Victorian poetry, smokes American spirit cigarettes & has an uncanny resemblance to the one & only ⁦@Tim__Kang⁩ 🧐 #magnumpi pic.twitter.com/6Dxv74xM8T — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) November 3, 2022

