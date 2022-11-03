Blockbuster season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 1 launch at Netflix, can you expect a Blockbuster season 2 renewal? Or, is this the end of the road?

Before we go too much further here, we should start by noting that there is a delicious amount of irony around this show at the moment. Even before its rapid decline, Blockbuster viewed Netflix as the biggest threat to the future. They are the company that took them out more than any other, as the idea of renting movies via mail (even before streaming) was so much more attractive to a lot of people than driving into a store. Now, Netflix is playing host to a show about the last remaining Blockbuster. It’s awkward, but the show has a great cast and it’s a pretty novel idea.

So are we going to be seeing more of it down the road? For the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed, but we do have reasons to think that there’s going to be more. For starters, this is one of those rare shows that has an immediate selling point thanks to the company. Everyone in America knows Blockbuster Video and a lot of people have nostalgia for them; we grew up renting movies there long before the internet was powerful enough to stream movies!

Of course, this is where we remind you that the show’s season 2 future depends heavily on whatever you choose to do. If you love this show and want to see it back for more, stream it the whole way through and tell your friends! As confident as we may be, it’s important to remember that Netflix does have that reputation for canceling shows left and right. They’ve done it before on multiple occasions and honestly, it happens a lot of times far earlier than it should.

