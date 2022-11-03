American Horror Story: NYC episode 6: A Mai Tai Killer surprise

Through much of American Horror Story: NYC, we have heard mentions aplenty about Fire Island as an essential place. After all, this is where a disease started to spread, and it was something that Hannah was invested in studying.

As it turns out, everything at Fire Island actually started years ago, and it was tied to something that happened with Patrick and Sam of all people. Patrick met a guy named Billy, and the two of them ended up taking a lot of coke. That was where some of the trouble began.

Through most of the story with Patrick, Billy, and Sam, we wondered if Billy was actually Big Daddy and we were watching the story of how he died. However, Billy was a pretty small guy — not anywhere near tall enough to fit that guy’s profile. The death of Billy was still a crime that Sam and Patrick did everything in their power to cover up — it was an accident, but they were still responsible. They used Henry to cover up what happened and as it turns out, Whiteley worked for the guy. He was there to help with the clean-up, and it seems like the death of this innocent guy was a reason for his actions later on.

As Patrick looked at the remains of the killer, there was one thing that started to become clear: The wait the body was cut up was synonymous with the Mai Tai Killer. We’ve obviously known for a while who this is but now, the pieces are falling into place. Can Whiteley be stopped?

In the aftermath of all of this, Henry paid Whiteley a visit, and of course this set the stage for something more down the road. A chance to take him down, perhaps? Well, not so much. Instead, Whiteley subdued Henry and we tend to think some very bad things are coming his way now…

