Young Sheldon season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Mandy’s parents…

As we prepare for Young Sheldon season 6 episode 7 on CBS next week, we know that there’s a lot to be excited for. After all, who doesn’t enjoy opportunities for awkward family gatherings? Okay, probably not the characters involved, but we have no shame in saying that we find them pretty enjoyable. That’s especially the case when you’ve got the super-funny Will Sasso and recent The Good Doctor guest star Rachel Bay Jones coming on board as Mandy’s parents.

Going into this season, the network confirmed that they were promoting Emily Osment to series regular and from the moment that they did that, it was pretty darn clear that they would make the most of having her on board the show. That means getting a chance to learn a good bit more about her.

Below, you can see the full Young Sheldon season 6 episode 7 synopsis with some more news:

“A Tougher Nut and a Note on File” – Sheldon’s search for a comic book leads him to a breakthrough. Also, Georgie and Mandy have an uncomfortable first encounter with her parents, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Nov. 10 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There is one other thing that we can go ahead and say here, and it’s that this is the final episode of the comedy before we get to a hiatus. Why so early in the fall? Well, clearly CBS is interested in making sure that they have more episodes through the rest of the season; they don’t want to burn all of them this fall.

We’ll see where this story goes for Georgie and Mandy; we know a little bit about the future of Sheldon’s brother thanks to what we saw on The Big Bang Theory, but there are still a couple of things we could be set to learn here and there.

