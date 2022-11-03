CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 7 spoilers: A look towards ‘Burned’

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 7 next week? There is another installment ahead titled “Burned” and, of course, there is going to be a pretty fascinating case at the center. In particular, this will be one tied to Bigfoot of all things.

Do we think that we’re actually going to see a story about Bigfoot? Probably not, but there’s no denying that this idea is pretty darn fun to think about. In general, we’re just hoping for an hour that is going to be weird in the way that classic CSI cases are, but also have a realistic explanation underneath. There’s always been a little bit of a Scooby-Doo quality to this show, where things can start out totally weird and almost out of left field before in the end, you realize that under the mask is an everyday human with nefarious intentions.

Below, you can check out the full CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 7 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

“Burned” – A mysterious bigfoot-like footprint found near a crime scene puzzles the CSI team as they work to uncover who – or what – killed a father and son, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Nov. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

For those wondering, this is not going to be the final episode for the month of November — there’s going to be more stuff on the other side! You will have a chance to see something more on the 17th and then after that, we’re going to have a hiatus due to Thanksgiving. We’ll have to wait and see what happens after the fact here.

