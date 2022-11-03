Is Asjha Cooper leaving Chicago Med, role of Vanessa Taylor?

Is Asjha Cooper leaving Chicago Med, and her role of Vanessa Taylor, following what we saw on tonight’s episode? We’ve seen a number of main characters already leave the show recently, and that includes Guy Lockard as Dylan Scott earlier this season.

Unfortunately, we do have to add Cooper to the mix now. According to TVLine, Vanessa is gone from the hospital for good after opting to take the job in the Philippines. She and her biological mom Maggie had their fair share of tension, but we had hoped that they would be around to continue to learn from each other. That’s not happening.

We should note that unlike Lockard earlier this season (or Brian Tee soon), Cooper was never a series regular and didn’t necessarily have all that much in the way of long-term job security. What this departure does do is further cement that for whatever reason, Chicago Med has as much turnover as any primetime series that is out there. Just think about some of the people who have left over the years, whether it be Colin Donnell, Norma Kuhling, Rachel DiPillo, Torrey DeVitto, Yaya DaCosta, Kristen Hager, and of course the aforementioned Lockard. This is not even the full list! Doing this show is a challenge, given that many cast members aren’t from Chicago and have to adjust to life in the city. Also, filming can be a little claustrophobic; as someone who has been to the set before, it is smaller than you’d think!

Hopefully, Cooper is going to be moving forward to some other great stuff soon, and of course we’re looking towards Tee’s exit. For the time being, the actor is set to say goodbye to Ethan Choi next month.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med, including more of what’s ahead

Are you sad that we won’t be seeing more of Vanessa on Chicago Med down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







