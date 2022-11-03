Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Our November hopes

Is there a chance that we will learn a Euphoria season 3 premiere date at HBO at some point over the next month — or some other details?

There is a lot to get into in this piece, but it feels like we should just start here with the bad news. Odds are, you are going to be waiting a while for additional updates.

First and foremost, let’s note that the series has yet to begin production on new episodes and odds are, that won’t happen until we get around to the new year. We will be waiting for at least a little while longer to get an avalanche of further info, whether that be a specific premiere date or other details on what you can expect. HBO won’t be keen to announce all of that even when filming first starts; they don’t have any reason to rush things along, so they won’t. They will most likely wait until production wraps (most likely in mid-to-late 2023) before they start sharing a lot of other insight.

At the moment, our feeling remains consistent to what we’ve said in the past: The most likely return for the show is going to be in early 2024. We tend to think it could come back in a similar window to what we saw with the show early this year; after that, we could end up seeing House of the Dragon season 2, which also has a huge audience. These two shows are arguably the biggest ones that the network has, so there would be a certain degree of irony in them airing one right after the next.

No matter when the show comes back, let’s just hope that it finds a way to live up to the MASSIVE hype that is out there.

