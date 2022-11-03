The Amazing Race 34 episode 8 preview: A budding bromance

Next week on The Amazing Race 34 episode 8, the teams are going to be sticking around in France — but what is going to happen?

Based on the preview for what is coming up next, it does seem as though first and foremost, there is a lot to look forward to challenge-wise. Some of the teams could be doing something that is tied to soccer, which could end up being hilarious for people who have never really played before.

Meanwhile, is there a budding bromance between Luis (of Luis & Michelle) and Derek (of Derek & Claire)? That could be a fun little runner that you see for the next leg or two. Another team is going to be eliminated soon and that is going to bring us down to the final five. When you think about the number of episodes left, that does make it feel like there’s going to be another Mega Leg coming up in the future. We would say to go ahead and prepare for that, since we aren’t going to be seeing any traditional non-elimination legs.

Before we say goodbye here, can we say how much we will miss Glenda & Lumumba big time? These two were so fun to watch, and they seemed to genuinely love and care about each other. They gained a lot from the show and that’s always what we hope for when it comes to teams who are on this show.

So who are we rooting for among the remaining contestants? Emily & Molly are pretty easy to get behind, mostly because we’ve never had a team quite like them before, and it’s fun cheering for some of the teams that aren’t just physical powerhouses on the surface. They seem pretty normal, and that is what makes their performance so far more impressive.

