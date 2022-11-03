As we prepared ourselves for The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 4 on MTV tonight, there was one thing we felt confident about: Analyse & Tommy would be in trouble. Being a rookie team is something that would easily put a target on your back. Go ahead and add to this the fact that they already went against their word. Big Brother alumni don’t exactly have the best track record of being trustworthy on this show.

The question that we had was pretty simple: Who would be joining them in the Zone. Horacio & Olivia were lucky enough to avoid competing this time around, but they had to choose someone to save. They went for Darrell & Veronica, and that meant that Colleen & Kim found themselves facing off. This was pretty funny, mostly because Colleen decided to pretend like she wasn’t on The Mole as though nobody would have done any research.

What we saw here was ultimately a test of mental and physical fortitude. Colleen, about halfway through all of this, was super-confident that she was pulling this off. Kim & Colleen did have a huge physical advantage, mostly because Kim was pretty much twice Tommy’s size. His role was super-physical in the challenge, and he struggled to figure out a way to compete.

This just wasn’t Tommy & Analyse’s challenge. He was just not able to do this and he never really was able to get in the game. This was a total blowout and there is no other way to put it. The Big Brother pair were emotional after the fact, and Tommy felt extremely guilty after the fact for what happened.

Of course, the big lesson from the elimination tonight is pretty simple: If you are an all-new player in this game, you have to recognize that there is a target on your back. You can’t do anything that will make you be seen as untrustworthy or a threat.

