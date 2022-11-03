Survivor 43 episode 8 preview: A mess of alliances

Following what we saw tonight on CBS, are you excited to dive more into Survivor 43 episode 8? We know there is a lot to anticipate here!

First and foremost, let’s get into where things currently stand: Dwight was just blindsided, but we don’t think that this means that the numbers to take him out mean anything in the long-term. You’ve got some people contemplating in the promo a seven-person alliance that could run the table this season, but that in itself feels a little unlikely. Also, it’s a little bit boring — this game is never boring at this point in its run! There are people who would realize that they are #6 and #7 in the alliance, and they aren’t going to want something like this.

Everyone could be looking to make a big swing soon, and what adds to the chaos right now is the sheer number of idols and advantages that are still left. James has not used his Knowledge is Power, so is the game of musical chairs going to continue? We tend to think so. This is going to be fun, especially since the number of people without advantages is only going to expand more and more over time.

So who is the biggest threat to everyone at this point? This is honestly a hard thing to figure out at the moment, but we tend to think that most of the attention has to be on Jesse. He’s blindsided multiple people he was close to, and he seems to be a good social player and strong enough in challenges to get by. The question is just how many people actually see it, since that does matter. We’re also not ruling out Jeanine at the moment, since she probably won’t be considered a threat for a while.

