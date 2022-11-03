Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The timeline at Starz

At this point, we tend to think that everyone out there is eager for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date. What is Starz waiting for?

Trying to figure out what this network is looking to do has been an almost-impossible task as of late, and for a number of different reasons. They’ve been super-cagey, after all, about when a number of shows will be coming back on the air. They just aren’t saying much! Granted, they also recognize that they don’t have to since they’ve got so many different shows lined up. Take Dangerous Liaisons this month or BMF in January. This is enough to sustain themselves for a few months.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

In general, this is a network that operates on a timeline where they are mostly focusing on what is directly in front of them. They may be thinking ahead a good bit about some of this behind the scenes, but they’re not really rushing into anything publicly. For now, their focus is on Dangerous Liaisons and over the next few weeks, that is going to slowly shift to BMF. Once that show is either out or close to it, we could see the focus start to shift over to Ghost.

Unless the network decides to air the Michael Rainey Jr. series and BMF at the same time, the earliest it could be back is March. Let’s just say that this is a situation we are going to closely examine over the next few weeks; things are going to get especially tough once we get a few weeks into this month. Remember, season 2 premiered last November, and a lot of people understandably will expect the same. (Also, remember that production on season 3 has been done for a good while.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you think we’re going to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







