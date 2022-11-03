Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Where filming stands

We are nearing the end of the road with Ted Lasso season 3 production … but that doesn’t mean that we’re 100% at the end yet.

In what shouldn’t be altogether surprising news to anyone out there, we’re at a point in the process right now we’re all collectively hanging on every single word that is said or mentioned online. It’s a consequence to us all wanting more of the show as soon as humanly possible, and also us knowing that the show is at least close to the end of the road. Earlier this week, some of the final scenes were seemingly shot in some iconic Richmond locales, but that doesn’t mean the final shots have been done for the series itself. There is still some measure of work to be done, and the only way we’ll have confirmation on any of that is in the event the cast or crew want to speak out publicly.

So what does all of this mean in the context of a premiere date? It’s mostly another reminder of why Apple hasn’t announced anything. After the delays that have transpired so far this season, the last thing the streaming service likely wants at this point is to rush anything forward. They can afford to be patient and with that in mind, waiting for things to be wrapped up will be their 100% focus.

All of this is also a reminder of why season 3 most likely won’t be premiering until we get around to either late winter or the spring. There is still a good chance this is the final season; for now, it feels like everyone is focusing on finishing this current batch of episodes. After all, they can start to think about the future after this is done. (We still think the show could go away for years and then return down the road of someone comes up with a great idea.)

