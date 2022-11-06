Is Max Thieriot leaving SEAL Team in some official capacity following the events of season 6 episode 8? We know the question in general has been out there about his future, and for good reason.

After all, remember that Thieriot is a series regular on Fire Country, and that’s in addition to him being an executive producer on the CBS show. He is a busy guy, but he made sure he committed in the early going to doing as much of SEAL Team as possible. Clay Spenser is important to him; after all, he is important to a ton of people out there. This is a guy who has gone through so much over time, so seeing what happened in episode 8 is not easy to digest. (Warning: There are SPOILERS ahead.)

Clay is dead. We hate to be so blunt about it, but that is precisely what happened. The character was shot by a security guard mistaking him for someone violent. He had a gun in his hand, but that was only because he talked down a struggling vet named Ben from doing a bad thing. In his final moments, Clay was a hero to someone else, and he learned the power of his voice was just as important as his physical prowess out in the field. In between this and putting Stella before anything and anyone else, there was a real evolution for this guy in his final episode. Max played him beautifully.

In a way, we assumed that the exit of Thieriot was a foregone conclusion, given that he wouldn’t be able to balance both of these shows forever. However, it is 100% a shock that it happened at this point, and in the way in which it did. It’s hard to imagine Clay gone, and our heart breaks in advance for when Bravo learns the news.

