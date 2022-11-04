Fire Country season 1 episode 6 return date: ‘Like Old Times’

After tonight’s new episode on CBS, do you find yourself curious to learn the Fire Country season 1 episode 6 return date? After a nice little run to kick things off this fall, we are gearing up for the first hiatus of the season.

Luckily, this is not a break that is going to last for a substantial period of time. The plan is for the Max Thieriot drama to come on the air again on Friday, November 18 with an installment titled “Like Old Times.” Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

“Like Old Times” – After a hiker falls from a steep cliff, Bode and Jake put aside their differences to make a daring rescue. Also, Sharon reveals devastating news to Bode, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just in reading that, you can probably recognize further what makes Fire Country stand out from the bulk of other firefighter-based dramas that are out there. This one is really focused on the characters more so than anything else. So much of this whole story is based on the idea of redemption and what is / is not possible for Bode at this point. He’s trying to put his best put forward, but there are so many challenges that come with directly staring at his past in the way that he is.

Are there going to be big individual rescues every single week? It feels inevitable that this is going to be the case, but we’re (hopefully) going to see these characters always pressing forward. It’s a part of the momentum that makes this story what it is. (Remember that the show already has a full-season order at CBS.)

