The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 (finale) promo: Danger!

Next week on Hulu you’re going to have a chance to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 — otherwise known as the big finale! There is so much that you can expect to see here, with much of it setting the stage for the sixth and final season. (We know that The Testaments is also in development, but not every character from this show is going to be involved in that.)

At the bottom of this article, you can see a first-look finale promo, one that suggests that almost every character from this season is going to have a role to play in what lies ahead. That includes of course June, who finds herself in a pretty enormous pickle at this point. She wants to do everything that she can to help save Hannah, but there is no clear plan. She’s re-pledged her allegiance to America, and she could be targeted once again for it. The Commanders down in Gilead have grown tried of her being 1) still alive and 2) speaking against her. Something big is almost sure to happen here.

As for what else you could expect from start to finish here, Janine is going to be posted with Commander Lawrence and Mrs. Putnam, which will be a home where she is by and large safe for the time being. She continues to survive, but will that be enough for her in the long-term? Her and Lydia both want to change at least some things when it comes to how Gilead is structured, but they are still unfortunately at the mercy of some of the country’s awful men.

The biggest X-factor in the entire finale could be Nick, who still clearly cares about June in a personal way that no one else in Gilead does. He could be the one to find her safety, which she may need if Canada keeps changing.

Where do you think things are going to go as we prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale?

