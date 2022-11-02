The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale: June, Serena’s path forward

As we start to look more and more towards The Handmaid’s Tale and the upcoming season 5 finale, there are so many storylines worthy of attention. You’ve got Commander Lawrence getting re-married, June’s desperation to find Hannah, and of course Janine finding herself again in a new position as a handmaid.

Then, you’ve also got Serena now on the run after taking her baby Noah and hitchhiking her way out of the fertility center. We have a hard time thinking that she’s going to be gone from the Wheelers for long, especially since they had to have someone watching her … right?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

We know that one fan theory out there is that Serena could find herself knocking on June Osborne’s door, and we know that this is something fairly easy to envision. However, it’s also hard to see these two becoming BFFs; June already told her that they aren’t friends! Even if they did have a similar goal down the road, there’s just so much water under the metaphorical bridge already.

Speaking to People Magazine in a new interview, here is what Yvonne Strahovski had to say about what the future for these two women could hold:

“I’ve, I’ve seen some of the commentary and it’s funny how people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, maybe this is the moment where they team up and they take down Gilead and whatever.’ … But it’s just so idealistic that there’s just no way the writers and Bruce Miller, our showrunner, would do that.”

Serena is going to be a hard person to read when it comes to her future intentions, largely because she’s still been a public advocate for Gilead even amidst her struggle to hold on to her baby. She may never be fully against them despite who they are and everything they’ve done. June can’t ever trust her, and she doesn’t exactly have anyone on her side.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale and what lies ahead

What do you think is going to happen with June and Serena moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







