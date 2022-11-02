Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: November expectations

Is there a chance we’ll get news on Carnival Row season 2 at some point in the month of November? Is that realistically you can hope for?

Here’s the thing when it comes to the Orlando Bloom show: Everything’s a mystery. We’re not saying that to be flippant; that’s just been the state of things with this show for a rather long time now and of course, it’s frustrating. We know that there is an audience out there desperate for some news, especially since it has been years already since season 2 aired on the network. Unfortunately, it’s also clear that the folks at Prime Video are not in any hurry to rush things along. They recognize that they don’t have to, especially since they’ve got some other top-tier shows on the roster already. Think in terms of Jack Ryan season 3 (which is currently set to premiere in December) and then also The Wheel of Time season 2 in the new year.

For anyone worried that season 2 won’t ever see the light of date, we wouldn’t start panicking on that yet. Amazon has not been like HBO Max in that they haven’t canceled shows that are already done with production. We do think that it’s going to come out eventually, and it is mostly a matter of just finding the right spot in order to launch it. We tend to think that they will do so at a time where there isn’t any other high-profile show on the roster, whether that be late winter or some point in the spring.

Given that Amazon does tend to announce news at least a few months in advance for some of their shows, we do think there’s a chance we will get season 2 premiere date news in the next 30 days. However, we wouldn’t bank on it! Until Amazon starts releasing news regularly again here, we’re operating under the thought process of expect nothing and hope for the best.

