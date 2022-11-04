Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see season 13 episode 5 in just a matter of hours?

Of course, it goes without saying that November is an important time for ALL broadcast networks. It is sweeps, and that’s a time where ratings matter immensely and we tend to get a lot of new stories all across the board. Luckily, we can go ahead and say that this is going to be the case here, as well: The Tom Selleck drama WILL be back for more later tonight! The upcoming episode is titled “Homefront,” and it could serve as a way to follow up what happened to Baker with her being attacked in the past on the show. Also, we’re going to see Eddie face off potentially against her own boss in McNichols, and things could get bad enough where she could be facing a transfer unless she tries to make amends.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead from here, go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5 synopsis:

“Homefront” – Frank launches an investigation after the Reagan family is harassed when protests against a controversial NYPD unit escalate. Also, Danny and Baez form an unlikely partnership with an informant in order to prevent a murder; Eddie lands in hot water after she defies a direct order; and conflict arises between Erin and the Dream Team when the D.A.’s office strikes a deal with Baker’s assailant, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This is going to be an episode that hopefully gets us closer to answers on a few different questions, but what’s going on when it comes to Erin running for District Attorney? We had hoped we’d be getting a lot more information on that subject soon, but that hasn’t happened so far.

