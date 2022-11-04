Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date hopes at Netflix

Following the big premiere today, of course it makes sense to want a Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date at Netflix. Why wouldn’t you?

Luckily, we’re here to provide that and then some within this piece, starting of course with the bad news that you can’t expect the Josh Dallas drama to be back in the immediate future. Just remember for a moment here that the final season only recently wrapped up production and with that in mind, you’re inevitably going to be waiting for a good while. Also, there is no real reason for the streaming service to put the rest of the show out there soon. They want to get people subscribed for at least a couple of months to watch this show, and they also want to make the most on the acquisition process. Remember a lot of work was done here to save Manifest after its initial cancellation over at NBC.

It goes without saying that the second part of season 4 is going to be available in 2023; it is mostly a matter of when. While theoretically Netflix could wait again until the fall, these remaining episodes could be done in post-production prior to that. From where we sit at the moment, the most likely situation is that we’re going to see it back around either in late spring or the summer. At the end of the day, though, we’re totally at the mercy of Netflix and we understand that 100%. We have to be prepared to just go along with whatever they decide for the show, even if it makes us wait longer than we really want.

Also, let’s just hope that the metaphorical plane is going to land in some satisfying way. This is a show that has told a pretty epic story and there are a lot of things being juggled; tying all of this together will not be easy, but we’re hopeful that Jeff Rake and the writers can pull it off.

