Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: November expectations

Are you excited to see Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix down the road? Odds are, this will be one of the biggest TV events in years. This is the final chapter of the show, and we tend to think that it is going to be full of dramatic twists, high-octane sequences, and of course nostalgia all over the place. There’s a reason why the show has become a pop-culture phenomenon.

Of course, there are a couple of questions worth thinking about when it comes to the show right now. One of them is what’s going to happen when it comes to characters like Eleven and Max. Another one is precisely when the series is going to come back.

So what are we going to learn here over the course of this month? This is an opportunity for the streaming service to announce a few details, though there is no guarantee that they will anytime soon. After all, consider where we are right now! We’re still still most likely more than a year away from the show coming back. The series has yet to begin filming, and even when it does there are a TON of other hurdles that need to be jumped over including individual episodes and post-production. It will, more than likely, be 2024 before we can start having any serious conversations about when the show is coming back.

It is possible that we could get a subtle tease or two from the Duffer Brothers this month, but that’s provided they do many interviews. In general, we’re going to be in a holding pattern here for a long time. Netflix is not going to announce something about a return early on, mostly because they won’t want to be in a position where plans change and the date gets delayed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stranger Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







