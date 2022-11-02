The White Lotus season 2 episode 2: More on Daphne’s story

What lies ahead for Daphne as we move further into The White Lotus season 2? We do think there’s a lot to ponder about here.

Since we’re only one episode into the show right now, there’s only so much we know about her. She is married to a financier named Cameron played by Theo James who has a very questionable sense of morality. Remember, this is a guy who stripped down in front of Harper (Aubrey Plaza) like it was an incredibly normal thing to do. We also know that Daphne is the first person to discover a dead body in the water — that’s the big mystery we are left to think about over the rest of the season.

Whatever you think of this character right now could eventually be proven wrong. In speaking on this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Meghann Fahy had to say about her character:

“You think she’s the passive trophy wife but then realize that she and her husband both play these pretty psychotic games with each other.”

So in the end, this story is going to get weird, and Daphne could end up being just as involved in a lot of it as Cameron is. In general, the whole goal of this season is probably to surprise you with different dynamics and characters than who we had in season 1 — of course, along the way we anticipate plenty of laughs. This show is meant to mock the ridiculously wealthy at times, who live in a bizarre insulation where they don’t quite understand how the real world works. Sometimes, they think they are untouchable, and that could very well be the case for Cameron here.

Remember, episode 2 is airing this Sunday on HBO, and we’ll have plenty of opportunities to dive further into it soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The White Lotus right now

What do you most want to see from Daphne moving forward on The White Lotus season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







