Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 7: Surprise arrival

Next week on NBC, you will have a chance to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 7 titled “All That Glitters.” Doesn’t the title here alone give you a sense of what could be coming?

We tend to know from years of watching this whole franchise that there is always a chance for some surprises, and that could very well be the case here, as well. Based on the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 7 synopsis below, the task force is going to realize that as a jewelry heist is not quite what they imagined it would be in advance:

11/10/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The task force goes undercover to bust a jewelry operation they come to realize isn’t just smuggling gold. An unexpected guest from Stabler’s past arrives to help take the operation down and confront some unresolved feelings. TV-14

So how will this unexpected arrival shape the future of Christopher Meloni’s character? That could be interesting in its own way. If we’re talking about a character tied deeply to his past, sometimes they are back there for a reason.

What’s coming on the show beyond this?

Well, we can note first and foremost that there is a new episode currently set for November 17, and that will better help to set the stage for a Thanksgiving hiatus. After that, we’ll have to wait and see. We want to see this show continue its arc-like structure, but it would be nice to get a few more Benson / Stabler scenes within the next several episodes, as well. Olivia could especially use a friend in the wake of Amanda Rollins’ upcoming exit from the team — which, for the record, we are still salty about in advance.

