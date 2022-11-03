Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Dead Ball’

There is going to be a chance to see Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 7 on NBC next week — so what can we say about it?

First and foremost, the title for this installment is “Dead Ball,” and all evidence right now suggests that this is going to be ripped from the headlines; or, at the very least, based on some of them. After all, you have a case against a high-profile athlete that requires a lot of digging on the part of Benson and the entire team. When one potential lead falls apart, where else can she turn? This is probably someone well-insulated, and someone who also has a lot of money and resources at their disposal. The biggest thing going against them is that Mariska Hargitay’s character has a substantial history of finding a way to arrest criminals no matter how famous they are, even if it is not easy.

For a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/10/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When the case against a popular sports star falls through, Benson digs into the suspect’s past to uncover additional victims. Velasco is disappointed when he meets one of his heroes. TV-14

Two more things worth noting

First and foremost, this will not be the final episode before Thanksgiving — per some of the information that is out there, we are going to see something more on November 17. Also, this is not going to be the final episode for Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins. We recognize that we are near the end of the character’s run on the show, but that we are not quite there just yet.

