Law & Order season 22 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Only the Lonely’

Next week on NBC you’re going to see Law & Order season 22 episode 7, which carries with it the title of “Only the Lonely.” Want to know more about it now?

Based on what we are seeing within the synopsis below, it feels already like the team is going to have their work cut out for them in terms of the case ahead:

11/10/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A crisis consultant who’s made many enemies on behalf of her clients is murdered. Price and Maroun must set aside the potential damage to a witness’s reputation in order to strengthen their case. TV-14

Just when you look at this alone, the easiest takeaway we’ve got here is that this crisis consultant is the sort who a lot of people would want to see dead. That means that the detectives are not going to have an easy time figuring this out. That includes what Price and Maroun are going to be dealing with here. Anytime that you have a high-profile murder victim, there are a ton of problems that come along with it. Over the course of this story there could be a lot of potential twists, and we have to imagine that things will not go the way that anyone expects at the start of this episode.

For anyone wondering, episode 7 is not the final episode of the mothership airing this month, as there is going to be one on November 17, as well. After that, we have a break for Thanksgiving. We don’t imagine the writers shifting too much from the series’ bread and butter storyline-wise, but who knows? It’s always possible a case turns up that could have some long-term ramifications.

