Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: New Showtime predictions

If you are like us, then you’ve been eager to get some news on a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date for quite some time. Do we have a little more clarity on the subject now? We tend to think so.

While nothing may be confirmed at the time of this writing, we are at least able to look at some of the data out there to come up with a pretty-accurate sense of when this show could be coming back, and what Showtime could be thinking. Ironically, some of it at this point has to do with another show currently on the air in Your Honor.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

For those who did not know, season 2 of Your Honor was recently delayed until Sunday, January 15, and this leads to a big question: Is Showtime going to want to air the Bryan Cranston series and Yellowjackets at the same time? We’re not sure they will, since it makes more sense to spread them out to keep people subscribed. (After all, TV is a business.)

It has been confirmed already that Your Honor is going to run for ten episodes. With that in mind, the earliest this show could be wrapped up is on Sunday, March 19 provided that they air an episode a week and don’t take time off for the Super Bowl. The earliest we could see Yellowjackets premiere is March 26 — or April 2, if Showtime does take the Super Bowl off. Remember, this is with our assumption that the shows will not be airing concurrently.

Originally, it was our hope that Yellowjackets would be able to come on a little bit earlier — take, for example, late February. Why isn’t that the case anymore? The simplest answer is because originally, Your Honor was supposed to premiere in December. That would have left the calendar a little more flexible. As is often the case with TV, though, you have to prepare for things to change here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now

When do you think we’re going to see Yellowjackets season 2 premiere at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







