Succession season 4 premiere date: A bold prediction

There was some good news that came out today when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date — albeit in an indirect form.

If you missed it, HBO confirmed this morning that the much-anticipated The Last of Us, based on the hit PlayStation game, is going to premiere on Sunday, January 15. Why does that matter for the Jeremy Strong drama? We’ve said this for a while and we stand by it: These two shows are not going to air at the same time. The moment that The Last of Us ends is when we imagine that season 4 of Succession will begin.

Let’s try to narrow down the date here, shall we? We’ve said this already, but season 4 of Succession is currently slated to be on in the spring. Meanwhile, The Last of Us is running for nine episodes total. Unless the show takes off a week for the Super Bowl (which remains to be seen), the season 1 finale will air on Sunday, March 12. That means the earliest we could see the world of Waystar Royco again is March 19. If there is a brief NFL hiatus for The Last of Us, its finale gets pushed back and a week and with that, Succession could start on March 26.

The only reason why we may see a date later than this is in the event the show isn’t ready yet in post-production. Perry Mason is premiering on HBO in February, but we don’t imagine it will be taking the prime 9:00 p.m. real estate based on the news that we’ve got right now.

For the time being, let’s just keep crossing our fingers and hoping for mid-to-late March. We can’t imagine HBO wanting to wait too long to launch season 4 once the other once the video-game adaptation is wrapped.

Do you think that we will see Succession season 4 premiere at some point in March?

