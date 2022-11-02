Ink Master season 14 finale: Was DJ Tambe or Gian Karle winner?

Today the Ink Master season 14 finale arrived on Paramount+, and you can make the argument that this was easily the best lineup of artists out there. All of them had been in a finale before, and had at least gotten close to tasting victory!

Of course, in the case of DJ Tambe, you’ve had someone who won a couple of times before, but not fully in a traditional way. His first victory was with Old Town Ink, and his second victory was versus the other mentors / team leaders who were around all season. This was a new chance and a challenge for him, and it’s one that he was able to pull off. He is the winner of season 14!

From the moment he came back into the competition, it was clear that he was the most likely to win just based on his skill and versatility. He’s easily one of the best artists we’ve ever seen on television, and we’ve seen that play out now across a number of different seasons. Do we wish that he pushed himself out of his comfort zone a little more, like last week’s challenge where he stuck to his tiger roots? Sure, but there’s no denying he’s amazing at it. He gave people awesome tattoos and impressed the judges.

Now, here’s where we feel for Gian Karle. First, he finished in second place to Ryan Ashley. Now, he finishes in second to DJ. That’s a tough pill to swallow. For Bob Jones and Creepy Jason (who were also in the top four), it also has to be difficult. They lost to someone who wasn’t there from the beginning of the season and also someone who has already won before. Our hearts go out to them, but hey, you gotta beat the best in order to be the best, no?

