Station 19 season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Are Maya, Carina okay?

Station 19 season 6 episode 6 is coming to ABC next week, and we should probably make it clear in advance that this one will be huge.

Is this going to be the last episode for at least a little while? It feels that way, given that this is being billed as the fall finale. (The same goes for Grey’s Anatomy after the fact.) It is interesting to note that this does feel pretty early in the season for this sort of episode, but we do tend to think that there are some reasons for it. For starters, we tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of both of these shows early in the new year. Having fewer episodes now probably means we’ll have a chance to see more a little bit later.

Now, let’s go ahead and get into the story. Do you want to understand further what lies ahead? Below, you can check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 6 synopsis:

“Everybody Says Don’t” – When a lightning storm crashes a helicopter, the team is drawn away from hosting a fire boot camp for young women, and Natasha calls on Jack to help Vic run the camp instead. As the storm brews outside, things get even more heated inside between Carina and Maya on the fall finale event of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of course, we wonder already what this means with Carina and Maya. After all, there are good and bad ways that things can “get heated.” They’ve gone through a lot this season already, and we know that there are some serious issues that Maya needs to work through. The real question is whether or not this relationship can survive some of these problems; we believe in them, so we have to keep hoping for the best.

