Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 6: A storm, hiatus looms

Next week on Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 6, you’re going to see a story in “Thunderstruck” that brings a lot to the table. So where should we begin?

First and foremost, we should note that ABC is promoting this episode as the fall finale. Doesn’t it feel a little bit early for some of this? In a lot of ways sure, but we do think that there are some specific reasons for it at this point. Take, for starters, the fact that we do think the network wants some episodes featuring Ellen Pompeo in the new year. (Remember, she is going to be in eight episodes this season.) They are saving her farewell clearly until 2023.

Rest assured, we do think that the writers were aware of the potential plan here from ABC early on and with that in mind, they’ve planned an episode accordingly that could have some big reveals and even a cliffhanger. After all, there is a huge thunderstorm at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and we know how this show often handles big-time disasters. This is going to be a story that a lot of people out there remember.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Thunderstruck” – On the heels of life-changing news, a thunderstorm hits Grey Sloan. The attending surgeons and interns work together to save an injured reporter and family affected by the storm. Meanwhile, a beloved author undergoes a risky surgery, and complications from the storm arise on the fall finale event of “Grey’s Anatomy” THURSDAY, NOV. 10 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So what is the life-changing news? It could be about Meredith leaving the hospital, but of course there are also some other possibilities. That’s what happens when you have such a large cast.

