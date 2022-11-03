Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC alongside Grey’s Anatomy? We know that there have been some hiatuses starting to pop up here and there across primetime TV. With that in mind, absolutely it feels understandable to have some of these questions.

So what can we go ahead and tell you right now? Well, let’s just say it’s good news: Both of these shows are going to be back! We know that unfortunately, there is another hiatus coming up before too long later this month, but you don’t have to worry about it just yet. Instead, you can just sit back and enjoy what is directly in front of you. These episodes tonight are going to contain plenty of dramatic situations, but also some happy returns for the long-running medical drama. Go ahead and get before news below…

Station 19 season 6 episode 5, “Pick Up The Pieces” – The Station 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Carina plans a special surprise in an attempt to reconnect with Maya; Travis gets caught in the crosshairs of dirty politics, and Jack turns up at clinic day only to be confronted with new details about his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5, “When I Get to the Border” – Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Elsewhere, the interns play detective about Lucas’ relationship with Amelia, and Meredith catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In addition to Jesse Williams returning within this episode, you’re also going to see Greg Germann as Tom Koracick and Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery. There’s a lot of nostalgia to look forward to right now!

