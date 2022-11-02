La Brea season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last one for the fall!

There is a good bit to be excited about when it comes to La Brea season 2 episode 7 in just under two weeks, so what stands out first?

Let’s begin by noting that this episode, fittingly titled “1988,” is going to be the last one before a substantial fall hiatus. It’s a little bit strange for NBC to be airing this episode out on an island by itself in two weeks, but the mere fact we’re at the end here already signals that the network is doing some things differently this year. They are shelving some of their scripted content before the holiday season, likely to give way for specials and other things. From here, we tend to imagine that La Brea will come back at some point in the winter … or at least we hope. Saving the second part of this show until the spring would be pretty maddening, especially since we think it is still in a spot where it is trying to build an audience. Its viewership has gone down slightly since the start of the season and in general, the season numbers have been down versus season 1.

Is “1988” going to give closure to that timeline? It’s hard to speak about that with any measure of certainty, but we know there is 100% a quest going on here to prevent another sinkhole from happening — think of it as trying to stop a disaster before it really gets going.

Knowing what we do about this show, it at least feels like one thing can be said with the utmost certainty here: We’re going to get some sort of cliffhanger. Maybe a few things will be answered next week, but 100% we have a hard time thinking that all of the will be.

