Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Farewell to Richmond?

As we get ourselves closer to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+, this is a time when the cast and crew are getting emotional.

Why is that? Well, we are near the end of the road for production now, and some of the final scenes on location at Richmond are being shot. This location has become a bit of a tourist destination because of the show, and we’ve seen plenty of photos of onlookers trying to get a glimpse at Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast in action. (We have seen photos, as well, of the actor stopping and spending some time with fans.)

Given how important Richmond is to the greater story of Ted Lasso as a whole, it does feel pretty darn fair to say that if filming is wrapping up at this location, the show itself is just about done when it comes to production. This will inevitably bring us to the next order of business, and that is trying to figure out how close we actually are to the premiere.

We know that it can take months to wrap up a show like this in post-production, especially since there are a lot of soccer-stadium scenes that require some pretty extensive CGI. We have to assume on the basis of this that mid-to-late winter is the absolute earliest that we could see the show back. The most realistic estimation in our mind we could offer here is February or March. Given that the third and potentially-final season is running for twelve episodes and they air once a week by and large, that would give some of the crew extra time to finish up the finale.

No matter what the premiere date ends up being, we’re pretty darn sure there will be extensive coverage. How can there not be here? Not only is this Apple’s biggest show, it is one of the biggest shows on TV.

