Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: A current look

Where do things stand right now when it comes to a potential Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date? Are we inching a little bit closer?

Of course, this is one of those shows that we wish there was all sorts of news to share at any given moment. Not only is it incredibly funny, but it proposes new, fascinating mysteries that are well-worth diving into and discussing. There is already a big one set up for season 3 in the form of what happened to Paul Rudd’s character of Ben.

Now that we are into the month of November, of course this feels like the perfect time to look a little bit further at where things stand and what we could be learning sooner rather than later. We are getting closer to the start of production, but we aren’t quite there just yet. Filming will most likely start either at the end of this year or in early 2023, and that is to set the stage for a premiere date most likely in the summer. We think that Hulu likes having this show on around the same time every year, since that does enable it to feel like an event. This is also one of the biggest shows that they’ve got right now, and it still feels like there is potential for it to only grow in popularity from here.

Since there is almost a 0% chance of any major premiere-date announcement in the near future, we’re just hoping instead for an opportunity over the next couple of months for more casting news! Remember, we did learn not that long ago that Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams will be coming on board here for a pretty important role.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

