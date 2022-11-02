The Boys season 4 premiere date: Current November hopes

The Boys season 4 is going to be coming to Amazon Prime at some point, and unfortunately we know already it won’t be anytime soon.

With that in mind, here’s the question we do have to wonder: Are we actually going to get some more news on the future soon? What will the month of November bring us? Of course, we’d love to be able to sit here and say that there will probably be some big announcements over the next several weeks and there could be — at least when it comes to casting or something of that nature.

What we can be sure of at the moment is pretty darn clear: There won’t be any premiere date news over the next several days. This already feels like a certainty. There’s just no real reason to make that happen! Filming is still going on, and that’s without even getting into the super-long post-production period that exists for a show like this. There’s no reason to think that the folks at Prime Video would announce a date at this point, only to then have to push it back at some point down the road. They want to be able to announce a date on one occasion and have that be it — which, of course, we 100% do understand.

So with that, we’d say to not get your expectations too high for any major news this month. If there is a show that could get a little more attention, it is the spin-off Gen V. Just remember for a moment that it’s been done with production for a good while now and by virtue of that, it’s a little closer to a premiere. We personally think we’ll see it by next summer at the latest, and that could tie everyone over for season 4 of the flagship show.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 over at Amazon Prime?

