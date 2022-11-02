Magnum PI season 5: Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton on ‘ET’

For those of you who want an extra dose of Magnum PI season 5 coverage today, rest assured that we’ve got you covered!

Today, there was a segment on Entertainment Tonight featuring stars Stephen Hill (TC) and Zachary Knighton (Rick) as they went canoeing. (Remember, Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks are supposed to be on a little later this week as ET spends the whole week in Hawaii.)

For the most part, the segment featuring Stephen and Zachary was lighthearted fun, and you can watch it over at the link here. There wasn’t too much said in terms of major season 5 news on the show today, other than a reminder that new episodes will premiere in 2023. We’d love for a few more details to come out later this week and if not then, with a press release later in the month alongside the rest of NBC’s midseason premieres.

The importance of this segment is two-fold. It’s obviously good for a laugh and it’s nice to see some of the actors again in video form. However, there is something more to this, as well. Remember that we need the show to get whatever press it can, since that is a way to get people attuned to the fact that it is still around and is airing on NBC. The majority of the overall audience for Magnum PI does not spend the off-season reading a bunch of news about it online; sometimes, you have to find a way to meet some of these viewers where they already are. This is helpful for that.

Also, isn’t it nice to just escape to Hawaii for a short period of time with some actors you very-much love? We tend to think so! Their friendship off-screen is every bit as visible as the bond you see of them as their characters.

