American Horror Story: NYC episode 7 spoilers: Enter Fire Island…

Next week on FX, you’re going to see American Horror Story: NYC episode 7 alongside episode 8 — want to learn more about them?

We know that the first handful of episodes this season have served as a good opportunity to dive into this world and learn a little bit about some of the characters. Now, we have to see accelerate and fast, given how close we are to the finale. Remember, it is airing in just one week as a part of a two-episode event!

For everyone out there hoping to get a better understanding of Fire Island, rest assured that the moment is almost here. For a little more on that, go ahead and check out the synopses for American Horror Story: NYC episodes 7 and episode 8 below.

Episode 7, “The Sentinel” – Patrick’s search reaches an epic conclusion. The group reshifts their focus, but a different plan is in store for Hannah… Written by Our Lady J & Manny Coto, directed by Paris Barclay.

Episode 8, “Fire Island” – Terrifying events at Fire Island rupture the group and force them to reconsider everything. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Our Lady J, directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Just from reading those alone, you can probably assume that some pretty terrible stuff is coming up. Is Hannah finally going to get something akin to a spotlight here? We hope so. Billie Lourd is such an important part of the franchise and yet, her role so far has been pretty minimal and unimportant.

In a more general sense, we don’t think every major character is going to make it to the end. Someone is going to die, whether it be now or a little bit later on down the road.

What are you most hoping to check out when it comes to American Horror Story: NYC episodes 7 and 8?

