Big Sky season 3 episode 8 return date: What’s next on ABC?

Following tonight’s new episode on ABC, do you want to get the Big Sky season 3 episode 8 return date, or understand what lies ahead?

First thing that is worth noting here is pretty darn clear: There is a lot of Deadly Trails still to come. We’re just a fraction through the story now and based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, it’s only going to get bolder and crazier from here. We’ve already seen some facades start to crumble, and some new characters or twists could easily enter the mix.

Now, of course we do come to the bad news: There isn’t going to be another episode of the series for at least a little while. We are entering the first hiatus of the season, and the plan for now is to see Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles, and the rest of the cast back on Wednesday, November 16. From there, we imagine that there is going to be another hiatus on the 23rd due to the Thanksgiving holiday. We just have to prepare for things to move forward at a fairly irregular pace.

Of course, we’re still far enough away from the next chapter that the folks at ABC aren’t giving too much away as of yet but we would say that, in general, there’s a chance for more action and (of course) more suspense. Our big hope during the hiatus is simply that there are more people who do end up checking out the show, mostly because its ratings haven’t been altogether spectacular as of yet. Don’t you want to do something to push the story to the next level? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 3 episode 8?

Are you sad that we are entering a hiatus at this point in the run? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







