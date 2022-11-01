Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Is news coming in November?

Are we about to get some more news when it comes to a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date over at Netflix? We certainly would like to get some more information sooner rather than later, but we feel like plenty of you know that.

Where things stand at the moment when it comes to the new season of the Shonda Rhimes hit is at least partially clear. Production is still ongoing, and you are not going to be seeing new episodes this year. Given that we already had a season debut back in the spring, we can’t be that upset about that. Netflix shows often take a long time between seasons, and that’s why we are, at least for now, expecting more than a year’s gap between season 2 and season 3.

Does that mean it’s pretty unlikely we will get major premiere date news over the course of the next month? Let’s just say that we’re not altogether optimistic, mostly because there is so much still standing in the way. Streaming services rarely announce premiere date specifics while the given show is currently in production, mostly because they recognize that it could always be delayed. Also, there’s no way Bridgerton gets a premiere date before the Queen Charlotte story does. That is going to be the focus for at least the immediate future, so we would say to prepare with that in mind.

At the moment, the earliest that it seems that season 3 proper could start is either next summer or fall. When you think about that, it means that we’ll probably get a little more premiere date when we get around to the spring. Based on what we’ve heard so far about Penelope’s journey to date, there are some reasons to be excited. Let’s just hope for a grand payoff!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bridgerton right now

Do you think we’re going to get any Bridgerton season 3 premiere date information in November?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







