Chicago Fire season 11 episode 7 spoilers: A dying wish

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 7 is titled “Angry is Easier,” and it already feels like it’s going to run the gamut of emotions. There will absolutely be some dramatic moments, but also a few others where you laugh. It could be a sentimental story for one Stella Kidd and also an opportunity to feel for Herrmann. We love when David Eigenberg gets some meaty scripts to work with, so fingers crossed this will be that opportunity as he does his best to help a dying man.

To get a few more details on what the future holds, we suggest that you check out the Chicago Fire season 11 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/09/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Herrmann is tasked with fulfilling a man’s dying wish. Kidd reflects on her Girls on Fire program after one of her students graduates from the Fire Academy. A heckler harasses Firehouse 51. TV-14

The heckler story is probably going to be the ridiculous one, largely because we have no idea why someone would want to do this in the first place. How can you have beef with people responsible for saving lives? There’s probably an ulterior motive that will present itself over time.

When it comes to Kidd’s story, we just hope that this is a good chance for her to reflect and recognize that the good she does goes beyond just Firehouse 51. She’s a unique character that way, since many of the other firehouses have stories that are a little more centralized around the house itself.

We know that there is a hiatus coming for the holidays, but have no fear: Episode 7 is not the last one. There’s going to be some more stuff coming last this fall! Hopefully, in there we continue to see various characters on the show have their own moment to shine.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 11 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







