Chicago Med season 8 episode 7 spoilers: Archer’s son in danger

Next week on Chicago Med season 8 episode 7 you’re going to see a story that has a certain degree of relevance to it. After all, we’re talking about a crisis with the supply chain! We’ve seen on other hospital dramas shortages of various life-saving medications but here, it’s going to be a shortage of scrubs. This is obviously a big deal when it comes to keeping everyone safe, so we don’t think it’s fair to think that this going to be some story that’s just played for comedy with doctors walking around in scrubs.

Meanwhile, there is also a deeply personal story coming, one that is going to put the character of Dean Archer’s son in grave danger. For a few more details about that, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 8 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/09/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Med runs out of scrubs, forcing the staff to improvise. The life of Archer’s son is in danger. Crockett and Charles help a kidney transplant patient experiencing psychosis. Hannah and Will grow closer. TV-14

The story with Hannah and Will has felt like a long time coming — really, ever since she made her return to the hospital. We do think the writers want there to eventually be a successful couple within this world, and we haven’t had that many opportunities in a little while. April’s been gone and even if she factors into Ethan’s exit, the two will be off-screen. Of course, Natalie’s been gone for a while. We don’t expect the story for these two to be rushed by any means, but isn’t it nice to have something the look forward to? Or, at the least hope for? It’ll be interesting to see just how things proceed from here.

There will be hiatus for the holidays before too long, just like we know Ethan will be departing soon. Luckily, we’re not at that point yet.

