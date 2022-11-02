Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date: News very soon?

Is there a reason to hope for news on Superman & Lois season 3 at some point in the very-near future? Based on what we’re seeing and hearing right now, there is reason to think so.

The reason for this, at the end of the day, comes down to precedent / what we’ve seen from The CW in the past. If you think back to last year, you may recall that they announced most of their midseason premiere dates in early November. Why wouldn’t they do something similar here? It is a way to start getting people excited, and we tend to think that Superman & Lois in particular is one of those shows worth being excited for.

Yes, it’s true that things could be a tad more unpredictable this season thanks to new network owner Nexstar, but all indications we’ve heard so far suggest that they remain high on the Tyler Hoechlin series. One of their big goals is to try and attract older viewers and a lot of mainstream TV fans, and Superman is of course one of those characters who appeals to multiple generations. The only real concern we have right now comes from DC Comics itself, given all of the recent changes there and the announcement that Henry Cavill is going to heading back to play Superman once more. That could impact the long-term future of the CW show, but it should impact season 3.

In the end, we’re pretty optimistic that we’re going to get season 3 news soon, and that the premiere date is going to be at some point between January and March. We know that The CW has not been opposed to airing things into the summer before, but who says that will 100% be the case with these new owners? Times could be changing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Superman & Lois right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois season 3?

Do you think we’re going to get premiere date news very much in the near future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







