The Flash season 9 premiere date: Is news incoming?

Are we on the cusp of finally getting news pertaining to The Flash and a season 9 premiere date? There’s at least a case to be made for it!

So where do we begin here? Well, it feels like the best possible place to start is by noting that the final season should be here in the first few months of 2023. We know that it’s a shortened batch of episodes, but there should be a lot of content thrown in there that will give you a satisfying send-off. (At this point, we’re just glad that The Flash didn’t get canned outright given what is happening to a number of other CW shows before before and after the Nexstar Media Group sale.)

The biggest piece of evidence for a premiere-date announcement soon is what we saw courtesy of The CW last year. On November 5, 2021, they were kind enough to share start dates for most of their midseason 2022 shows. If this pattern holds, we’ll be seeing something over the next couple of weeks, as well. We know that the network does occasionally air things in the summer, but we have a hard time believing that this is going to be the case here. A premiere date announcement will hopefully give way to a few more details, as well, including a teaser or two about what is coming up right now.

Given that season 9 is the end of the road, don’t be shocked if a number of familiar faces from the past come back in some shape or form. Meanwhile, don’t also be altogether shocked if we see a pretty good arc for Cobalt Blue. The villain’s arrival was teased at the end of season 8 and given his prominence in the comics, it makes perfect sense that he would work to better set up the show’s endgame.

