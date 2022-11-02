The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: November hopes!

We all know that The Wheel of Time season 2 is coming to Amazon Prime in the future — it’s a matter of when.

For the sake of this article, we’ve also got a question as to when we’re actually going to learn about a premiere date. Could it be at some point this month? This is a question that we often love to ponder right around now, given that we are inching closer to the show’s return, which we tend to think will be in early 2023.

Based on where we sit at the moment, we’re at a spot where it really comes down to 1) how the show is doing in post-production and 2) when the streaming service wants to put some of this news out there. Amazon has been more willing to announce premiere dates early than a lot of their competitors, so we wouldn’t rule out the possibility that they’d try to get some news out there far in advance. It could be this month, but we tend to think of it as a 50-50 possibility right now.

If there’s one reason why they could wait, it’s because The Wheel of Time was just at New York Comic-Con last night and they did a lot of work to set up the second season. However, what they did not do was announce a premiere date. If they were planning to do so, why not take advantage of that venue as opposed to doing it randomly this month? It’s just something to think about. Ideally, we’d get a premiere date this month and then maybe a trailer either in December or early January. Work is already being done on season 3, so it really is full-steam ahead with this fantasy epic … even if you can’t see all of this on the surface.

