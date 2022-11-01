The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: Our November hopes

Is there a chance we’re going to get a premiere date for The Blacklist season 10 at some point over the course of this month? Out of all of the things we want for the NBC show at the moment, this is clearly #1 on the list for a multitude of reasons.

At this point, we don’t think we have to tell anyone out there how eager we are to learn more about the show’s future. Filming has been going on here for a good while, and the last time this show premiered at midseason, it did so in early January. There’s going to be a generation expectation to have more of the same here! Of course, the reality is a little bit more complicated, given that there are multiple midseason shows NBC is waiting to launch, they are planning comedies to premiere next month, and there’s no real guarantee that The Blacklist will even wrap up the season in the typical “finale season” of May. We have seen it run through June before.

For the time being, there’s at least a reason to hope for an announcement on what the future holds, and that is courtesy of what we saw from them last year. Given that we saw NBC release their midseason schedule in mid-November last year, there is an expectation to see something similar this time around. There’s no specific date, but it makes no sense for them to sit on this any longer than that. They’ll want to promote some of these shows during their Thanksgiving festivities!

Another interesting thing to wonder is if NBC does announce a season 10 premiere date this month, will it also be revealed that this is the final season? There have been rumors about that for a while, but there were also rumors about season 8 and season 9 being the end. We feel like we’ll hear about the long-term future by early next year; there is no immediate reason to discuss it now.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 over on NBC?

