A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: November hopes

What are we going to learn this month when it comes to A Million Little Things season 5? Is premiere date news right around the corner?

At this point, it makes all the sense in the world to be wondering about these questions. There are a couple of things to remember here! It has been several months already since the end of season 4, and we also recognize that ABC has been keeping people on hold for a really long time already.

Now that we’ve said this, we do have some good news to report: We should get some sort of news on season 5 this month! Of course, we say this thinking that ABC is going to do what major networks have done in the past. Typically, this is the month where midseason premiere dates are announced — at least from January until March. It makes a lot of sense for them to go ahead and get the news out there about season 5, especially since there is a good chance that this is the final season. It merits a pretty big promotional tour, one where the network can get out there and promise some emotional reveals.

As a viewer over the years, we already are hoping for some sort of happiness at the end of all of this. After all, we recognize that there is a lot of risk for tragedy, especially with Gary battling cancer once again. This season could have a few full-circle moments to it, but in between all of the tears, we really do think that the DJ Nash show is about community and hope. Fingers crossed we see a lot of that present amidst the final chapter.

