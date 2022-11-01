His Dark Materials season 3 trailer maps out epic journey ahead

For those of you who remain immensely excited to see His Dark Materials season 3 on Monday, December 5, here’s another reason to be. Today, HBO unveiled the full trailer for what is going to be the final season!

As some of you know already, this season is based on The Amber Spyglass, which is the final book in the Philip Pullman trilogy revolving around some of these characters. If you haven’t seen the logline for the season just yet, it at least sets the stage for what’s coming story-wise:

“In the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned … As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price.”

Just how dark and intense are things going to become. Let’s just say that this is 100% a fair question to wonder at this point, as we continue to see things become all the more epic in scale. Familiar faces from the first two season will be back throughout, and some of them could appear in unexpected ways.

Above all else, we’re just grateful to both HBO and the BBC for working to ensure that this story comes fully to live, especially since there was no guarantee of this happening. Remember that these books are pretty difficult to adapt just because of their size and the complexity of these characters. That’s without even mentioning the cost of producing some of the daemons in CGI, which is one of the reasons why we had to wait so long for the new season in the first place. (Remember, a lot of this takes some time to come together.

