Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: November hopes

Are we going to get any news when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 during the month of November? We think it’s a foregone conclusion that people are going to want it. How could they not?

Just remember, last year the show itself actually came back on the air in November, so it’s obvious that some people out there would want to see it back at around the same time. That’s just, unfortunately, something that is not going to be the case here pending some last-minute announcement. Starz seems to have their lineup set for most of the next two months, and the Michael Rainey Jr. – Mary J. Blige series is not a part of it.

So is there a chance for at least an announcement at some point before November wraps up? We wouldn’t rule that out, but it’s more likely to be later in the month than in the early going here. Just remember that there’s no real reason for Starz to reveal a date immediately other than just making diehard fans happy. With BMF season 2 premiering in January, it is obviously going to take precedence over Ghost — and even it doesn’t have a specific premiere date yet. There’s a chance that the Power spin-off won’t even premiere until after BMF wraps up.

Even though production on Ghost season 3 is already wrapped up behind the scenes, we’re trying to keep our expectations realistic here. Starz clearly isn’t premiering the show based solely on when episodes are ready; they’re doing what they think is right for their schedule — and yes, they are doing that even when it is annoying. Our hope personally is just that we get some more news on a premiere date before the end of this year; at least in that case, we have something to look forward to.

The best-case scenario for November is probably that we get an approximate window for when season 3 starts. If that happens, we’ll be happy.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3, no matter when it premieres?

