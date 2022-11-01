Young Royals season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 2 on Netflix today, can you expect a Young Royals season 3 renewal? Or, are we nearing the end of the road?

The first thing that we should really do at this point is make it clear where things stand, at least for the time being: There is no official renewal for the Swedish drama as of yet. Of course, we’d love to hear a little bit more down the road about it, and hopefully the streaming service makes their decision sooner rather than later.

Since we don’t want to beat around the bush here too much, let’s just go ahead and begin by making some of our worst fears a little bit clear: This is easily a show that could get canceled just because Netflix tends to do that often with shows geared more towards a younger audience. We’ve seen it happen a few times with them already (even this week), and we certainly think there’s a good chance that they could do something like this again.

How can you prevent something like that from happening here? The first, super-obvious bit of advice we can hand down is to make sure that you watch this show and to do so as soon as you can. Also, make sure you watch the whole way through, since Netflix will 100% want to ensure that there is going to be a demand for season 3. From there, tell some of your friends to do the same!

One of the things that Young Royals does have going for it is that Netflix has been working to build an international base, and having content like this enables them to do just that. We don’t want to take any episodes for granted, but we certainly hope for at least one more season to better watch this story play out.

